NEW ORLEANS — A class-action lawsuit against Entergy for its massive transmission failures during Hurricane Ida is heading back to state court. The Louisiana subsidiaries of the electric utility giant tried to get the case moved from Orleans Parish Civil District Court to federal court in New Orleans, but U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon agreed with plaintiffs who argued that there’s no federal jurisdiction in the case.

