Religion

A world in need of Irish wit and wisdom

By Tom Purcell
Red Bluff Daily News
 2 days ago

With the world full of angst and disruption — with so many people filled with anger and hate — I can’t think of a better time to embrace the Irish spirit. So let me share some of Ireland’s most enjoyable blessings, proverbs and quotes, as gathered by...

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Rolling Stone

The Christians Who Think the Ukraine Invasion Means Jesus Is Returning to Earth

Click here to read the full article. The day after Russia started dropping missiles on Ukraine, pastor Greg Laurie took to Facebook with a message for his flock. To much of the world, current events may look like the unhinged machinations of a megalomaniacal authoritarian intent on worldwide disruption, but to Christians of a certain ilk, Laurie argued that the war could be viewed as something else entirely: a sign of the second coming of Christ. “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now?” the heading of the post posed. “The answer is…Yes!” For millennia, end...
WORLD
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
Fox News

Pastor Max Lucado on John 3:16, One of the Most Important Verses in the Bible

For Christians, the entirety of the Bible hinges on a short verse in the Gospel of John in the New Testament; John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” It pretty much sums up the narrative of God’s plan for redeeming the entire human race and the whole of creation, rescuing them from the Fall from Grace, and the evil now rampant in our world because of it. Pastor Max Lucado’s 2007 best-selling book on those 26 words has been re-released and updated with “new content for a new generation.” Called “3:16 The Numbers of Hope,” it is a deep, heart-probing explanation of why these words were so mind-boggling when Jesus imparted them to Nicodemus more than two thousand years ago, and how they are just as life-altering for us today. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado, a master storyteller, and spirit-filled teacher of biblical truth, talks about the power of John 3:16 and the hope it offers. He says, “The heart of the human problem is the heart of the human. And God’s treatment is prescribed in John 3:16… Let John 3:16 become the banner of your life, so much so that the message of God’s unending and unbending love overflows from you to others.”
RELIGION
#Irish
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Jesus called Christ

One of the ugliest chapters in Christian history turned on this question: Who is Jesus? More than a man? Less than absolute deity? During the years of struggle to describe his identity, no one questioned the phrase “Son of God.” But teeth gnashed, blood poured and excommunications flew over its precise meaning for one simple reason: The New Testament gives but a bare sketch of the psychology of the person of Christ.
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
LiveScience

What is the Ark of the Covenant?

The Ark of the Covenant is a chest that is supposed to have held tablets engraved with the Ten Commandments, engraved by God for Moses on Mount Sinai, according to the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible) and Christian Old Testament. According to the Hebrew Bible, the Ark was constructed by the Israelites...
RELIGION
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Ancient tombs and a leaden sarcophagus dating back to the 14th century are uncovered at Paris' Notre Dame during work to rebuild the cathedral following damage from the 2019 fire

Archaeologists have found ancient tombs and a leaden sarcophagus dating back to the 14th century underneath Notre Dame cathedral, in what has been described as a 'remarkable' discovery. They said among the tombs was the 'completely preserved, human-shaped sarcophagus made of lead' for 'a senior dignitary' and likely dated from...
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Entire column of Russian tanks gets stuck in Ukrainian mud

An entire column of Russian T80U tanks was abandoned this week after becoming stuck in thick mud in Ukraine. Video emerged on Tuesday of the line of Russian T80U tanks stuck with mud up to the top of their tracks in some cases. The footage showed no Russian crews attempting to recover the tanks from the mud, suggesting they were outright abandoned.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
NBC News

‘The Gilded Age’ gives viewers a rare glimpse into the 19th-century Black elite

In HBO’s new series “The Gilded Age,” a frequently glossed-over aspect of Black history is put in the spotlight. Textbooks documenting this time in history would have you believe that the era’s rapid economic and social growth can be credited solely to the likes of Andrew Carnegie, J. P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt. In truth, people of color also made significant contributions to the American economy of the 19th century and its vast accumulation of wealth.
TV & VIDEOS
World Economic Forum

8 changes the world needs to make to live with COVID

The desire to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing. Some countries are even planning to remove their previous restrictions to make way for new life after the pandemic. These eight adaptations could be key to help us live with the virus, writes an expert. More and more people...
PUBLIC HEALTH

