Familiar sportscasters Jessica Mendoza and José Mota slated to join the Dodger booth along with former players Adrián González, Eric Karros and Dontrelle Willis. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday the addition of five new broadcasters that are expected to serve various roles on the 2022 Spectrum SportsNet L.A. broadcast and studio teams, the AM 570 L.A. Sports radio broadcast and the Spanish broadcast on KTNQ 1020 AM.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO