Missing 70-year-old woman found safe; Silver Alert canceled

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A missing 70-year-old woman who had last been seen in Greenfield Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.

A Silver Alert issued for Patricia Ashley-Goetsch Tuesday evening has been canceled.

Officials said Ashley-Goetsch had last been seen on South 76th Street in Greenfield around 3:30 p.m. They did not say where she was found.

