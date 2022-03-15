Lina Teixeira wins Clearwater City Council Seat 5

Clearwater City Council Seat 5 candidate Lina Teixeira poses for portraits on Election Day, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

CLEARWATER — Artist and community activist Lina Teixeira won a three-way race for Seat 5 on the City Council on Tuesday, overcoming an opponent who attempted to link her to the controversial Church of Scientology.

Teixeira earned about 46 percent of mail ballots with no precincts reported, according to early Pinellas County Supervisor of Election results. She was ahead of the 34 percent of mail ballots won by Aaron Smith-Levin, a defector and critic of Scientology, according to early Pinellas County Supervisor of Election results. The Rev. Jonathan Wade had nearly 20 percent of mail ballots.

Teixeira, 52, campaigned on the need to make Clearwater’s economy less reliant on tourism, protect the environment and unite neighborhoods. But the race became the most contentious in years as Smith-Levin campaigned that the city should do more to address the church’s growing impact downtown.

On social media and in mailers, Smith-Levin, 41, attempted to portray Teixeira as sympathetic to Scientology, going so far as calling her a “Trojan horse” for the church, a connotation that can be toxic in Clearwater politics.

Teixeira, who is not a member of Scientology, called the allegations false and defamatory. She fought back with mailers of her own that highlighted Smith-Levin’s personal behavior, including two altercations he provoked at bars where law enforcement responded but no charges were filed.

Clearwater City Council Seat 5 candidate Aaron Smith-Levin leaves a polling location on Election Day at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

Teixeira was endorsed by the political committee representing Amplify Clearwater (the city’s chamber of commerce), Mayor Frank Hibbard and the Clearwater Firefighters Association. She also earned the endorsement of City Council member Hoyt Hamilton, who will vacate the seat due to term limits.

In the other race on the ballot on Tuesday, city council member David Allbritton won Seat 4 with only mail ballots reported. Teixeira and Allbritton will be sworn into office on Monday after the nonpartisan election results are certified, according to City Clerk Rosemarie Call. Council members earn $23,882 annually and serve four-year terms. All five council seats are at-large.

This was Teixeira’s second bid for City Council. She lost a five-way race in 2020 for Seat 2 to City Council member Mark Bunker, the first candidate in recent history to center a campaign on Scientology’s impact in Clearwater.

Teixeira has served on 11 civic and community boards and has been a vocal activist for downtown revitalization for nearly a decade. She has served as president of the Downtown Clearwater Merchants Association, is currently vice chairperson of the Clearwater Downtown Partnership and was previously elected to the Downtown Development Board.

Smith-Levin alleged Teixeira has been too soft on Scientology in these roles and failed to hold the church accountable for downtown blight.

But Teixeira has maintained that she has had to remain pragmatic and work with all stakeholders in efforts to bring life to downtown. She has also stressed that downtown cannot be the city’s only concern.

Wade, 67, pastor of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, focused his campaign on “people over development” and advocated for the protection of neighborhoods and the environment.

Clearwater City Council candidate Jonathan Wade poses for a photograph Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at his office in Clearwater. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Teixeira narrowly out fundraised Smith-Levin as of March 9, with $78,198 that came mostly from Clearwater voters and businesses, according to the most recent treasurer report available. It exceeded the $56,000 she raised for her first campaign in 2020.

About 70 percent of Smith-Levin’s $72,196 came from donors outside the city and state, which he said showed the country’s interest in seeing Clearwater fight back against Scientology.