David Allbritton wins second term in Clearwater City Council Seat 4

Clearwater City Council Seat 4 incumbent David Allbritton on Election Day outside the polling location at Ross Norton Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

CLEARWATER — City Council member David Allbritton won a second term in Seat 4 on Tuesday, defeating two challengers with 57 percent of mail ballots and no precincts reported, according to early, unofficial results.

Allbritton, 71, a retired contractor, campaigned on his desire to complete unfinished goals that were delayed due to the the coronavirus pandemic, like his desire to make the city’s permitting process more user friendly for residents and business owners.

He pointed to municipal milestones the city still completed over the last four years despite pandemic disruptions, like the reopening of Crest Lake Park in April after a year-long, $5.7 million renovation and the groundbreaking in July of Imagine Clearwater, an $84 million renovation of the downtown waterfront.

Community activist Maranda Douglas won 35 percent of the mail ballots with no precincts reported. Retired technology manager Gerry Lee won 8 percent of the total 16,507 mail ballots cast, according to Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

In the other race on the ballot on Tuesday, artist and community activist Lina Teixeira was on track to win her three-way contest for Seat 5, which is being vacated by city council member Hoyt Hamilton due to term limits.

Allbritton and Teixeira will be sworn into office on Monday after the nonpartisan election results are certified, according to City Clerk Rosemarie Call.

Council members earn $23,882 annually and serve four-year terms. All five council seats are at-large.

Allbritton was born and raised in Clearwater and touted his family’s deep connections to the community, like how his father served as a municipal and circuit court judge. He worked 37 years as a contractor and served more than two decades on various city and nonprofit boards before his election to the council in 2018.

He earned endorsements from the Clearwater Firefighter Association, the Pinellas REALTOR Organization and the political committee representing Amplify Clearwater, the city’s chamber of commerce. Mayor Frank Hibbard, city council member Hoyt Hamilton and four of the seven Pinellas County Commissioners also endorsed his re-election campaign.

Clearwater City Council Seat 4 incumbent David Allbritton shakes hands with Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard on Election Day outside the polling location at Ross Norton Recreation Center on Tuesday, March. 15, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

He out-fundraised Douglas 2 to 1 with $50,220 in contributions as of March 9, the most recent treasurer report available. About 30 percent of his donations came from businesses and $4,000 from political committees, including one chaired by former state Sen. Jack Latvala.

Allbritton said his mix of support from residents, businesses, developers and political committees shows the strength of his wide-ranging relationships.

However during the campaign Douglas, 31, challenged the so called Clearwater establishment, an influence she said for years has discouraged less connected candidates, and people of color like herself, from running for council.

Clearwater City Council Seat 4 candidate Maranda Douglas speaks with a voter on Election Day outside of the polling location at Ross Norton Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

She ran with a focus on neighborhoods, the environment and affordable housing. She had a grassroots strategy where she and her volunteers knocked on more than 8,000 doors to share her vision. Douglas raised $25,550, almost all from individuals.

Lee, 74, who self-funded all but $625 of his $5,625 campaign contributions, ran to ensure every street in the city has sidewalks, curbs and streetlights.

In candidate forums and interviews, Allbritton said he has worked to ensure a high quality of life for all residents and will continue to do so in his second term.