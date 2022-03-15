ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Homeless can rest, arrest made on murder suspect

By Lex Juarez
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjAWA_0egEWnlG00

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A killer who was on the loose was arrested in the District of Columbia on Tuesday, March 15. He had been targeting members of the homeless community while they slept.

Lola Bell, a homeless resident, said, “We can finally get a sense of peace, a sense of faith and a sense of relief.”

Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative

While the news of his capture brought a sigh of relief for the homeless community, worrying about a violent man is only one of many issues they face daily. However, some homeless people and advocates for them told WDVM that the reaction from officials is bringing a sense of hope when it comes to getting more help to change their circumstances. Ami Angell, Founder and Director of Outreach with the H3 Project, said, “If we can come together and collaborate that quickly, within a couple of days, to catch this sociopath, then there is hope that we can come together for the other things.”

“Getting folks off the streets, getting them into housing, getting the mental health challenges addressed,” Angell said, listing off issues that need to be tackled in the city. Bell explained from her own experiences, “It’s hard to find clothes out here. It’s hard to find hygiene products.” Another homeless resident, Temitope Ibijumilusi, said, “A lot of people need housing. They need good food, hot food. Not cold food.”

The people who spoke to WDVM are asking for basic necessities to survive. But, on top of worrying about those problems, there are safety concerns, too. Ibijumilusi explained, “It’s violent out here. It’s dirty. You can catch all kinds of diseases in there. They don’t clean the shelter. They don’t care about people in the shelter. So, me, I just survive outside.”

Angell said if the community really wants to help, the people need to be seen and heard. She said it is up to the community and the city to learn about their struggles. “The real answers are on the ground, and if we spent more time listening to those who are living this life, we’d find better ways to address it,” she said.

In taking the time to ask what they need, the homeless community said it would help them feel connected to the broader community. Ibijumilusi said, “It’s about just, sometimes just being there. Letting someone know, ‘Hey, I’m here for you.” Bell added, “You don’t have to give us y’all’s money, but at least show that y’all care. People don’t really seem like they care.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Man sentenced for firing shots in shopping center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, a 19-year-old was sentenced to 7 years in prison for firing gunshots at a man in a Montgomery County shopping center last March. Abdul Fossett of Derwood Maryland pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a loaded handgun. In the middle of the day, Fossett was caught […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Detectives investigate armed robbery of McDonald’s

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera robbing a McDonald’s earlier this month. Police said that on Tuesday, March 1, around 7:15 p.m., a man entered the McDonalds in the 12900 Block of Middlebrook Road in Germantown, approached a cashier and […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WDVM 25

Man shot in Hagerstown, police looking for suspect

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man was shot multiple times in Hagerstown and local police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. Around 4:30 p.m., Hagerstown Police told WDVM 25 that a man was shot at least twice on Dale Street. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center but HPD has not […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

MPD asking for public’s help in solving homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Wednesday afternoon DC Police Department held a press conference asking for the public’s help in solving 2 recent homicide cases.  The first man police are looking for is 27-year-old Jarrell David Harris who they say killed a 42-year-old male with his two children on March 4, 2300 block of 18th […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

FBI offers reward up to $10,000 for information regarding death of Jelani Day

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information regarding the death of Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. The reward announced Monday is part of a nationwide, coordinated, multi-platform social media campaign from the Jelani Day Joint Task Force (JDJTF). The […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Homelessness#Mental Health
WDVM 25

Apartment fire injures resident and firefighter

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A woman is fighting for her life after being trapped in an apartment fire in D.C. on Wednesday. The fire started in the basement of a two-story apartment on the 200 block of T St. NW. Firefighters were able to pull the woman from the building. As of Wednesday evening, authorities reported […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WDVM 25

Person critically injured after Clinton house fire

CLINTON, Md. (WDVM) — One person has been taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a house on the 8000 block of Colonial Ln. in Clinton. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS responded to the house around 1 p.m. for the structure fire. On the scene, crews located blazes coming […]
CLINTON, MD
WDVM 25

Footage from fatal MOCO police pursuit released

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday body camera footage was released from a February 26th Montgomery County Police pursuit that resulted in one woman’s death.  According to police, around 1:30 a.m. Officer Antonio Copeland tried to perform a traffic stop in North Bethesda when the 26-year-old Noraly Paz Chavez drove away. In the video […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

RACE TO RESCUE: MCPD officer saves man from burning vehicle

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A police officer was in the right place at the right time last Friday. Montgomery County Police Sergeant B. Drew was heading home from his evening shift when he and Officer Rodgers saw the crash near Montgomery Village Avenue. The engine compartment was on fire, causing a brush fire as well.  […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Roanoke councilman pleads no contest to embezzlement, steps down from seat on city council

UPDATE 5:29 p.m.: WFXR News learned that Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. has stepped down from his seat on city council. Jeffrey Jr.’s forfeiture of his city council seat comes after being convicted of felony counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and pleading no contest to embezzling money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDVM 25

Criminal justice reforms in the works

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic caused so many disruptions in our way of life over the past two years — and that includes upholding the guarantee of a speedy trial for the accused. Lawmakers in the Maryland legislature are looking at this issue. The pandemic had wreaked havoc with criminal trials in the State […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy