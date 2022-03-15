Rock House Kids gets major donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline safe haven for young people got a major donation for a planned expansion.

Rock House Kids received a $50,000 grant from the Kiwanis Charities of Rockford. It puts Rock House less than $50,000 away from its $545,000 goal.

The expansion includes a recreational activity center with a basketball court, a sound area and a full projection screen.

Rock House Kids provides free evening programming, hot meals, take-home food bags and daily essentials to more than 250 youth in Rockford.

