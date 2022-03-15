COVID-19 UPDATES: 825 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 825 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 439,928.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases from Jan. 10 to Feb. 5, approximately 2,050 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 344,177 confirmed cases and 94,926 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 105,288 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 399,592 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,302,388 total doses have been administered. 927,252 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 5 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,832. Out of those cases, 37,271 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 499 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 2 new cases Monday. There is 1 new case in Bonneville and 1 in Fremont. There are a total of 16 active cases and 462 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 114,944 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,788 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Bonner County, Ada County and Jerome County.
The state is reporting there are 158,322 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 85 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 101,937 cases.
The state said 43 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,292 and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,801.
There are 15,333 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,583 cases among health care workers.
70,479 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,819.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 57 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 178 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 394 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 871 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,340 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,956 people were 80+
94.65% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 18 deaths is pending.
91.94% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.06% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
| Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
| 111,591
6,024
2,129
748
| 20,573
1,109
463
335
| 997
70
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
| Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
| 5,116
15,903
3,811
695
3,732
2,035
2,768
119
| 725
7,589
2,133
391
1,249
1,180
1,374
33
| 30
285
64
15
52
55
62
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
| Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
| 30,717
2,671
12,512
5,934
515
2,142
1,241
106
| 10,427
1,382
1,797
2,161
170
481
486
32
| 282
8
50
62
9
26
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
| Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
| 12,801
5,605
523
780
1,329
662
557
316
| 7,804
4,142
957
708
987
262
248
151
| 242
150
24
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
| Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
| 35,033
7,193
1,563
1,350
2,309
| 5,677
1,501
502
759
367
| 582
177
58
40
75
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
| Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
| 7,546
2,135
6,108
1,292
742
| 1,339
827
566
990
387
| 143
51
48
32
29
|Southwest District Health
| Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
| 52,115
2,654
4,239
1,940
560
1,556
| 9,153
976
1,278
322
135
807
| 674
79
85
52
15
56
|TOTAL
|344,177
|94,926
|4,819
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
