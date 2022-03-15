Benton County hopes voters approve jail expansion

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County is wanting voters to approve a jail expansion plan in November.

With the county’s population increasing, the jail is experiencing overcrowding issues. The criminal justice committee hopes to change this by creating more space and adding a judicial center for criminal courts and the prosecutor’s office.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway says the expansion will help keep the county family-friendly.

“I think it’s crucial that we look at this and plan for the future for not just today but 5,10,15, 20 years out for our children and grandchildren that we try to preserve what makes Northwest Arkansas great,” Holloway said.

Holloway says the county will be looking at how to pay for the expansion in the next couple of months. To get the issue on the ballot, language will have to be approved by August 30 before it’s on the ballot.

