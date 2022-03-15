Meet Eminem's Daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers

Hailie Jade soaked up the sun in a recent post, sporting an adorable bucket hat and striking a pretty pose for her numerous Instagram followers. Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, is having fun in the sun! Or, well, she’s recalling some past moments in the sun, posting a throwback shot from a past getaway where temperatures were a bit warmer than her native Michigan home. Eminem‘s daughter, 26, shared a shot of herself in a white crop top in an Instagram photo shared on March 1, pairing the look with a pair of high-waisted dark navy relaxed jeans and topping off the ’90s style with an adorable multi-colored beige bucket hat. Hailie posed on the stairs and took in the bright rays, writing, “need of sunshine,” as the reminisced about warmer weather.

