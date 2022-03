COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of N. Marksheffel Road closed Tuesday evening due to a serious crash.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, N. Marksheffel Rd. is closed in both directions between Barnes and Stetson Hills.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

The post Crash closes N. Marksheffel Rd. in both directions between Barnes and Stetson appeared first on KRDO .