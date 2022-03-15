ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Tests Positive For Covid-19; VP Opts Out Of White House Equal Pay Day Event

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

After keeping the circle and the safety protocols tight for over a year, the top levels of the White House has tested positive for Covid-19 .

Following an outside AmeriCorps event earlier today, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has a positive result this afternoon.

The news promptly saw Vice President Kamala Harris drop out of an unmasked event with President Joe Biden at the Executive Mansion. Up until today neither the President and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden nor the Second Family had tested positive for the virus that has ravaged America and the world the past two years.

“Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19,” said a brief statement from the Veep’s Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test.”

The call to pulled the VP from the Pay Equity Day event with POTUS was clearly made at the last minute as there was still a chair on stage for her for the 6 PM RT ceremony in a packed East Room. Previously on Tuesday, the Vice President had stood with the President at the White House as he signed the Bipartisan Government Funding Bill. After that, she hosted an Equal Pay Day summit on what was shaping up to be a back-to-back day for the VP.

As America learned this weekend that former President Barack Obama tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms, indications from the White House Tuesday are that both POTUS and FLOTUS have tested negative in recent days.

Though a number of senior White House officials have tested positive for Covid-19 since Biden and Harris took off in January 2021, this is the third time the VP has been just that little bit too close for comfort to an exposure over the past year.

In September 2021, Harris was moments away from stepping on stage for a taping of The View when co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were pulled off due to getting positive test results on the set. The VP was moved to another location to do the interview remotely. Three months later, Harris was in an exposed situation after spending most of a December day with a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus. In both cases, like POTUS who had a similar scenario with another staffer, the Vice President tested negative.

Things looked far sunnier for Emhoff earlier today:

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

ITV Forges $105M Diversity Commissioning Fund To Be Spent Over Three Years

Click here to read the full article. ITV has forged an £80M ($105M) Diversity Commissioning Fund to be spent over the next three years on shows produced by or related to Black, Asian and minority ethnic people or disabled people. Shows will qualify for the fund if they are either produced by an indie led by a Black, Asian or minority ethnic person or disabled person, or meet two of the following: diverse creative leadership (at least two individuals in senior creative decision-making roles off-screen involved in shaping and making the program must be Black, Asian or minority ethnic and/or disabled),...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

More Transmissible BA.2 Omicron Variant Achieves Global Domination: Now Accounts For About 75% Of Covid Cases Sequenced Worldwide, Per WHO

Click here to read the full article. “We are seeing an increase in the proportion of BA.2 that is detected,” warned the World Health Organization’s technical lead on Covid-19, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove. “Of the sequences that are available, about 75% are BA.2 and 25% of those are BA.1,” which is the original Omicron strain. Just one month ago, WHO released a report on BA.2 that showed the strain accounted for 21.5% of all new Omicron cases analyzed worldwide in the first week of February. That means in one month, it’s grown more than 2X, displacing BA.1 as is did so. “Studies...
SCIENCE
Deadline

Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot Releases ‘Bit Butts’ NFTs With META-X Studios To Fundraise For Colorectal Cancer

Click here to read the full article. Sir Mix-a-Lot is marking the 30th anniversary of his No. 1 hit “Baby Got Back’ with some cheeky NFT fun to raise money for a serious cause. The project, “Bit Butts,” will partner with developer META-X Studios to launch a collection of 6,666 unique, hand-drawn NFTs.. The depictions of digital derrières will be hand-sketched, hand-colored, and hand-assembled by animation artists. Sir Mix-A-Lot has personally designed the rarest NFTs in the collection. A portion of each sale goes to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the life-threatening disease. The percentage going to...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Emhoff
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ana Navarro
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Criticized: VPOTUS A 'Lazy' And 'Incompetent Diversity Hire'? Former Senator's Marriage With Doug Emhoff Reportedly In Crisis

A Joe Biden supporter lambasted Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is the current vice president of the United States. The 57-year-old politician made history as the is the first vice president and highest-ranking female official, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president. She...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Americorps#Positive Test#The White House#The Second Family#Veep#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Post Register

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive, VP Harris still negative

WASHINGTON (TND) — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the vice president's office said. "Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test," Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Past Trump

In a ritual dating back to that June 2015 ride down the escalator, the Republican Party is having a debate over what to do about Donald Trump. Some GOP power brokers, chief among them Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are doing what they can to put this tradition, and the entire question, in the rearview.
POTUS
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Deadline

57K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy