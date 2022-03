[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX is still incredibly cheap as copper prices surged to a fresh high and the company also has great assets. "I think you’ve really got game with that one," he added.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO