ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian & Trey Songz Spotted Spending Alone Time Together At Justin Bieber’s Party

By Natalie Hunter
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ik84_0egEStxE00
JOCE/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA/Jordan Strauss/January Images/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz got their own booth at Justin Bieber’s party and spent hours talking one-on-one, a new report claims.

Round two? Khloe Kardashian and rumored ex Trey Songz were spotted spending some alone time together at Justin Bieber’s party, sparking speculation that they may be rekindling their alleged romance. The two even got their own booth and spent hours talking one-on-one, according to Page Six. Their time spent together reportedly wasn’t a coincidence and the two had planned to see each other at the “Peaches” singer’s party. HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe and Trey Songz’s reps for comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OwmZ_0egEStxE00
Trey Songz on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/January Images/Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first time the Good American founder and the “Na Na” singer have been romantically linked. The singer had attended Khloe’s 32nd birthday back in 2016 and the two were spotted getting quite handsy. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen caressing Trey’s back and shoulders as they were seen leaving Dave & Busters.

Ironically, around that time, a video had surfaced from 2012 where Trey tried to shoot his shot with her sister Kim Kardashian when she was still with Kanye West. “I mean, Kanye and I, we don’t have a personal thing. I know Kanye, but we’re not friends like that. So given the opportunity, I would definitely take a shot. I never want to get too overzealous and say what I can and can’t do, and put words into people’s mouths, but that’s something I think every man should take a shot at,” Trey boasted in a video that has since been deleted. Oh, how times have changed.

It may be the right time for history to repeat itself, though. Khloe no longer seems to be distancing herself from her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. After a number of cheating scandals, the final straw was when he got another woman, Maralee Nichols, pregnant while he and Khloe were together– potentially even engaged. While Tristan fessed up to the affair, he initially questioned whether the kid was his. Once a DNA test proved that Tristan was the father of Maralee’s baby boy, he issued a public apology to Khloe.

However, it seems his plea may have been too little too late. Some of Khloe’s other exes are using this as a chance to shoot their shot including Lamar Odom. The basketball player was recently a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother 3 on which he revealed he still loved the reality TV star and was determined to win her back. Whoever Khloe wants to date, if anyone, she definitely has options.

Comments / 75

Ms. M
1d ago

The Kardashian women with an exception to Courtney. Once they go black they have no intention of going back...

Reply(1)
13
Goodie Goodie
2d ago

Another publicity stunt. KarTrashians trying to lure folks to their new show.

Reply(2)
21
Misty.okey
1d ago

People date people who have a level of intelligence similar to their own. So this is a great couple.

Reply(3)
11
Related
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's new pool pictures have got fans all making the same joke

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an iconic bikini selfie, and it seems she's got fans talking once again with her latest post. Taking to Insta to share a mini photoshoot from a recent nighttime swim, Kim can be seen posing in a *huge* swimming pool, and fans are all making the same joke about the pics.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Trey Songz
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Takes Kanye West's Side Following Drama With Kim Kardashian As She's Spotted Wearing The Rapper's Sweatshirt In L.A.

The war is on! After Kanye West mocked Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, it looks like the Skims founder's sister Khloé Kardashian is siding with her sister's ex-husband Kanye West. Article continues below advertisement. While taking her daughter, True Thompson, to dance class in Los Angeles...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Good American#Dave Busters
Ledger-Enquirer

Who Is Tiger Woods Dating? Meet Erica Herman, the Golfer’s Longtime Girlfriend

Tiger Woods (real name Eldrick Tont Woods) hasn’t had as much luck in love as he has on the green, but the world-renowned golfer has seemingly met his match in his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman. After years of dating, and after Tiger’s harrowing rollover car crash in February 2021, the pair seem closer than ever. Here’s everything we know about Tiger’s girlfriend.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Grabs Chaney Jones’ Backside As They Arrive At Private Plane

Kanye West & Chaney Jones were spotted getting cozy and cute in recent photos as they headed to a private jet in Miami. Kanye West and his new “muse” Chaney Jones are ready to jet-set out of Miami, but not without a little PDA first! The hot-and-heavy duo were spotted leaving the Florida city sporting all-black looks as they headed to a private jet to head out of town. On the walk to the plane, Kanye, 44, was seen grabbing his new flame’s curvy behind in photos you can see here. Chaney, 24, kept close by the “Off the Grid” rapper after they arrived in a black SUV.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
158K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy