Chemung County, NY

Water and Boat Safety Tips for the spring season in the Twin Tiers

By Sharif D. King
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – As the weather begins to change and new seasons arrive more residents may be thinking about hitting the water. Before boarding a boat, you should consider getting certified to assure safety for you and other passengers.

They should have boater, safety course that’s approved.” said Jeff Gray, Director, Chemung County Fire, and Emergency Management.

Making sure your health is intact is vital before operating the boat.

“If you’re not in the condition where you should be operating a motor vehicle, don’t go out in the boat,” said Gray.

Gray shared that keeping safety tools nearby is a must. You should have a first aid kit and a throwable floatation device attached to a rope. A plan is always needed when sailing along the water.

“Make sure that this plan is in writing. Somebody that’s not going on a trip should have a copy of it, said Gray, “They know the time you’re going to leave and where you’re going to come out. They should also be aware of what time you should be reporting in that you’re out of the water or what time you’re going to be home.”

The Chemung River Friends say wear a life jacket.

“Always, always wear your life jacket and bring a friend,” said Emily Marino, Executive Director, Chemung River Friends.

Marino noted that when you are on a boat, to remain aware of your surroundings.

“You want to be able to move your boat out of any situation easily. That’s why it’s always good to have your paddle,” said Marino, “Always have your life jacket on correctly. Have a whistle on your life jacket as well. Like I said, in case you get separated or you need to alert somebody that’s with you.”

Officials recommend checking the water temperatures before going onto the water using a thermometer.

You can check river water levels before going out on the river, by visiting the Chemung River Friends website.

