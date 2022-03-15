This ‘Encanto’ Song Was Secretly Recorded By Stephanie Beatriz While She Was in Labor

Click here to read the full article.

Let’s all bow down to Stephanie Beatriz . The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star told Variety that she was in labor (!!) when she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the animated hit Encanto .

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out,” Beatriz explained, “but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’”

The film’s director, Byron Howard, was none the wiser. “We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby,” he told Variety . “But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready.”

As you can see, the song came out magically :

Beatriz gave birth the day after she recorded her vocals . The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding her newborn daughter Rosaline, along with a celebratory bottle of champagne. “Immediately following her debut, 2021,” Beatriz wrote. Later, she shared a sweet photo of the duo in the shadows, with the caption: “Me and my little best friend.”

Before giving birth, Beatriz opened up to TODAY about the very strange, very unexpected journey of pregnancy. “Your body does weird stuff when you’re preggs,” she said. “Like burping at weird times or, like, you’re just sitting and then all of a sudden you stand up and your back’s like, ‘No, no, no. No, we’re not doing that that fast.’”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stephanie Beatriz (@stephaniebeatriz)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stephanie Beatriz (@stephaniebeatriz)

Beatriz said that she feels “really grateful” for the way her pregnancy has turned out. “For some people it’s a very difficult journey, so I always want to think about how respectful I want to be to everyone’s journey as a pregnant person, and I’m having a pretty good time. It’s pretty cool.”

Here’s to the new mama, who officially wins Multitasker Award of the Year for her singing- and-contractions balancing act.

Before you go, check out cool Costco gifts for kids.