In January of this year, we got the news that one of the legends of music would be retiring from performing live. Robert Earl Keen made the following announcement,. "It is with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you as of September 4th, 2022, I will no longer tour or perform publicly. I plan to continue to write songs, interview a wide variety of celebrities and contributors for our Americana podcast."

LUFKIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO