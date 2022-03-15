13 Things Raissa Gerona Would Buy Again

The best makeup removers are essentially just souped-up oil, which helps emulsify all that foundation, concealer, lipstick, and mascara you're wearing so it rinses off clean. If you're really obsessed with all things clean beauty, you might just turn to something like pure coconut oil to get the job done. But there are far skin-friendlier options out there that help get even waterproof makeup off clean while keeping skin hydrated, clear, and soothed. Whether you have sensitive skin, wear contacts, or just love your makeup to last all day, there's a cleaner, naturally-derived makeup remover out there just waiting to be included in your routine.
