Evansville, IN

Bike Race backlash prompts return of popular event

By Cody Bailey
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After receiving word that the University of Evansville’s “Bike Race” would not return, students began voicing their frustrations and fighting to save this beloved tradition. Students at UE tell Eyewitness News they received an email from administrators that the event would not return after being canceled the past two years due to Covid, which drew criticism from students both home and abroad.

“We were all very frustrated and very disappointed, because even though we’re studying abroad, this was going to be the first year in 2 years that Bike Race was going to happen,” says Luciano Albanese, a UE student studying in England.

The event, largely with Greek-life participation, has brought students and alumni together for nearly 60 years. Teams consisting of 4 members will push and pedal their way around a course laid out in a designated lot on campus. Lambda Chi Alpha President Dylan Mofield says the event is for everyone, not just those involved in UE’s Greek community.

UE gifted nearly $2M to fund music related areas

“Bike race is a great way to show how proud you are of UE,” explains Mofield. “It’s a moment that no matter what grade you’re in, no matter what you’re doing here, you can come out and have a good time and race some bikes. And it just seems absolutely counter-productive to me to go about what the administration is going about without any input from the student body.”

Mofield started an online petition named, “Save UE Bike Race”, which received more than 1,500 signatures in a span of less than 24 hours, which may have been the push that students needed. Just past the 24 hour mark, UE officials sent a campus-wide email stating that the Bike Race would indeed occur on April 9, that read as follows:

Dear Campus Community,

We have heard your concerns regarding the announcement yesterday that Bike Race would not be held this year. Our students have echoed the many comments from our alumni who also passionately value the importance of this tradition. The long history of Bike Race and the lasting memories this tradition has brought many of our students and alumni over the years is an important legacy.

As a result, we will have Bike Race this year and will meet with student volunteers over the next few days to finalize necessary plans. We recognize that University traditions are integral to the student and alumni experience, and we appreciate the dedication our students, staff, and alumni have to the student experience outside of the classroom. We will be reaching out requesting volunteer support to assist with the event and look forward to collaborating with all of you to ensure a successful event.

