Freeport, IL

Fate of Freeport nursing home still undecided

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The fate of Walnut Acres Nursing Home in Stephenson County is still up in the air.

The county’s Finance Committee voted 5-to-2 to sell the nursing home on Monday night. The topic will be brought up again and voted on by the full county board at a meeting Thursday. They will also vote for a referendum on the June 28 primary ballot to allow voters to decide what should be done with Walnut Acres.

A member of the Stephenson County Board said that the vote on Thursday could be a close one.

“There’s mixed reviews on the Stephenson County Board on either to sell or either to retain in the county hands,” said Casey Anthony. “You know, one of the things that I believe is that we provide a service for the residents of Stephenson County and other surrounding areas as a viable option for quality care.”

The county-owned nursing home was up for sale last year, but the deals fell through.

