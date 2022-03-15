Tempe summer internships open now

Intern in a professional work setting for eight weeks this summer and get the skills needed to be successful in a future career.

Not only will you get paid, you'll get a certificate that will look great on your resume and college applications. All internships are in Tempe. Students in grades 10 and 11 are eligible to apply. Applications are due April 1.

Details and application info are at tempe.gov/CareerReadyTempe.

Applications now being accepted for summer internships

Be ready for your interview with these free virtual workshops: