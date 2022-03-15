Hiram Monserrate Makes Another Run for Queens Assembly Seat

Hiram Monserrate is running again for State Assembly (Hiram Monserrate via Facebook)

The twice-convicted politician Hiram Monserrate has launched another run for State Assembly.

Monserrate announced earlier this month on Facebook that he is running again for State Assembly District 35 — covering Elmhurst, East Elmhurst and Corona.

“I’m on a mission to make sure our voices are heard,” he shared on Facebook.

He listed “a safer community, a cleaner community, a healthier community and an MTA that really works” as his campaign goals.

Monserrate put a call-out on Facebook to volunteers Sunday to help collect signatures for his run.

The former state senator last ran for the seat in 2020, but lost in the Democratic primary to incumbent Jeffrion Aubry. Aubry garnered 65 percent of the vote to Monserrate’s 35 percent.

Monserrate, who is a Democratic district leader for the 35th District, has remained active in politics and civic activism since he was convicted of misusing public funds about 10 years ago.

In September, for instance, he helped organize a rally against an incoming homeless shelter in East Elmhurst alongside the East Elmhurst Corona Alliance.

Monserrate has repeatedly tried to get back into public office despite his criminal past. In 2012, the former state and city lawmaker pleaded guilty to misappropriating $100,000 in public funds to finance a campaign. He was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

Monserrate was also convicted of misdemeanor assault and expelled from the State Senate in 2010. He was convicted of slashing his girlfriend’s face with broken glass and dragging her around his apartment building lobby.

Most recently, the Democrat attempted to run for the City Council last year but was forced to drop his bid after the Council passed a bill that disqualifies anyone who has been convicted of certain felonies related to corruption or abuse of public office from being elected to major city offices.

However, Monserrate has been successful in two elections since serving time behind bars. He was elected a Democratic district leader for Assembly District 35 in both 2018 and 2020. District leaders are volunteers who are elected by the party to advocate for the needs of the community.

Monserrate didn’t immediately return a request for comment.