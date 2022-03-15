ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old killed, 13-year-old hurt in shooting were CMS students, district says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating after two teens were shot Tuesday night in a south Charlotte neighborhood off Remount Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Officers responded at around 6:15 p.m. to the area of Fairwood and Baltimore avenues, near Southside Park and Interstate 77.

A 14-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene. A 13-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the two teenagers were CMS students.

Police said have not said if any arrests have been made.

Investigators said they are having a tough time getting information because witnesses aren’t cooperating.

This case is the third shooting involving teens in Charlotte in the past month, and the second one just this week.

Lucille Puckett runs “Take Back Our Hoods,” a group that works to combat violence. She is concerned about the violent trends Charlotte has seen with young people over the last year.

“Bullets, shell casing, markings was from one end to the other and then stretched as far as South Tryon. It was a mini war-zone out here,” Puckett said.

She said more adults need to step up and keep a close eye on children.

“They’re getting these guns from somewhere. A 13 an 14-year-old aren’t old enough to buy guns, to get bullets. We have to hold our adults more responsible,” Puckett said.

No other details have been released at this point.

Return to this story for updates.

