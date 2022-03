COMBINE, Texas — The John Bunker Sands Wetland Center (Center), along with the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) and The Rosewood Corporation, invites the public to celebrate the completion of expanded education facilities at a grand reopening event scheduled for Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 655 Martin Ln, Combine, TX 75159.

