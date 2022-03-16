Play Space location opens in Menomonie, coming next week to CF

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Eau Claire Children’s Museum has expanded by opening two new locations aimed for youth to play: one each in Menomonie and Chippewa Falls.

The Play Space at 312 N. Bridge St. in downtown Chippewa Falls will open on Monday, while the Menomonie location at 503 Broadway opened earlier this week. Admission is $5 each for everyone above age 1, and memberships are available.

“We’re just really excited to be involved in these communities,” said Mandy Runge, the museum’s chief executive officer. “We’re happy to embrace these communities with a Play Space of their very own.”

The Play Space rooms are generally designed for children ages 8 and younger, she explained.

“We try to gear it more for the little ones,” Runge said.

Each site is different. In Chippewa Falls, they will have a display honoring Darley fire trucks. A new mural is being painted this week on a back wall, ahead of Monday’s opening.

“It is close to being ready,” Runge said.

The new buildings are guaranteed to be in operation for at least one year.

“We are expanding because we applied for a grant in March of last year,” Runge said. “It is to expand play into rural areas. Each of our new locations are in old gyms. We wanted to do them for people who don’t want to drive to Eau Claire.”

The Chippewa Falls location is 1,990 square feet, while the Menomonie site is 1,880 square feet, she said.

Because this week is spring break for Menomonie schools, that site will be open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week. Chippewa Falls schools have spring break next week, so that site likewise will be open daily.

After their respective first weeks, Play Space will be open just Fridays and Saturdays, she explained.

“We hope to keep going,” she said. “Hopefully it takes off and we’ll be open more hours.”

Runge said they looked at a couple of locations in Chippewa Falls, but the empty building on N. Bridge Street fit their needs.

“It’s in the middle of downtown; it’s the hub of a lot going on,” Runge said. “I feel like Chippewa will embrace it, too.”

Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director Teri Ouimette said she’s thrilled to have Play Space move into the empty building.

“We’re very excited. I think it’s a great thing for downtown and a great use of the space,” Ouimette said. “We have a lot of things going on in downtown, and this adds to it.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Chippewa Falls site is scheduled for Friday, Ouimette added.

Runge described the Menomonie site as a bit more outside of downtown, but it is a newer building and needed less work.

Runge said other communities in western Wisconsin have reached out to them about bringing Play Space locations to their cities. She added that the locations could be available to rent for birthday parties.

To learn more, visit: childrensmuseumec.com