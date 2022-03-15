HPD officer charged with possession of child pornography, police say

A Houston police officer has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, according to HPD.

Officer Justin Weber was arrested on Tuesday after a two-month investigation, according to police. HPD said the 29-year-old has since been relieved of duty.

Investigators said they received a tip on Jan. 17 about allegations of possession of child pornography. An investigation was launched immediately, police said.

Weber, who is facing 10 counts, was sworn in as an officer in December 2016. He was assigned to the air support division.

Houston police said it will not comment as this is an ongoing criminal investigation.