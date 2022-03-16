New Jersey now accepting applications to operate legal marijuana dispensaries
New Jersey is taking the next step to legally sell marijuana. On Tuesday, the state began accepting applications to operate dispensaries, which will be permitted to sell marijuana. Applicants who are women, minorities and veterans will get reviewed and approved first, as well as those who have been convicted of marijuana offenses and people from lower-income communities. Governor Phil Murphy has suggested dispensaries could be in operation by this summer. MORE TOP STORIES:
Comments / 20