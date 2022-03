An arrest has been made in the case of a recent roadside killing of two albino deer in Patrick County. Micheal Ray Clifton, 35, of 53 Cedar View Lane in Stuart. was arrested Thursday around 10 a.m. on two counts of spotlighting deer with the intent to shoot, two counts of hunting from a motor vehicle, two counts of discharging a firearm from a roadway and two counts of illegal possession of deer not reported, hunting without a license, hunting without a big game license and trespassing, a Patrick County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

STUART, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO