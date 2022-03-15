ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan football receives 2023 three-star DE commit

By Isaiah Hole
 1 day ago
It’s been a long time since the rock and roll, but the Wolverines have got another one on the board, at last.

One of the most productive positions, if not the most productive in the past decade, has been defensive end and edge rusher, as every starter from the Jim Harbaugh era has ended up being drafted and in the league, thus far. And it hasn’t mattered what they’ve been ranked, either.

Rashan Gary was the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in 2016, but Kwity Paye, who was also a first-rounder, was a three-star out of Rhode Island, and one of the lowest-rated recruits at the time of his commitment.

On Tuesday, Michigan football reeled in another defensive end, and it’s one that could really become a behemoth, given his size already. Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy three-star Brooks Bahr is entering his senior season at 6-foot-6, 270-pounds. He’s rated the No. 504 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. And he committed to the Wolverines via Twitter.

Whether Bahr ends up staying out on the edge — which, his length would indicate that’s a possibility — he certainly could also bulk up and be an interior presence.

Mike Elston was his primary recruiter with Sherrone Moore on as his secondary. He also had offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, among others.

