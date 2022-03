Josh Magennis struck his first goal since signing for Wigan as the Latics kept up the pressure on League One leaders Rotherham with a hard-fought 2-0 win at lowly Crewe. Magennis - recruited from Hull in January - headed home at the end of the first half and Will Keane followed suit with another aerial finish soon after the interval to break the bottom club's resistance.

