Manchester City drew a blank at Crystal Palace in a goalless draw which blows the Premier League title race wide open.With Liverpool coasting to victory at Brighton on Saturday, City failed to restore their six-point lead as a spirited Palace display saw them earn a deserved share of the spoils.The result leaves City four points clear at the summit but the reigning champions have played a game more than Liverpool – who are away at in-form Arsenal on Wednesday night – with Jurgen Klopp’s side still to travel to the Etihad Stadium next month.FULL TIME | Held at Selhurst Park.🦅...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO