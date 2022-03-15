Watch now: ISU President Kinzy presents to IBHE on College of Engineering

DECATUR — Apollo was having a multitude of health problems: anemia, heart failure, pleural effusion, pericardial effusion, atrial fibrillation. A room full of student nurses at Richland Community College gathered around him to discuss how to treat his woes. Fortunately for Apollo, he's a “sim” — a robotic patient who can breathe and blink and display all sorts of symptoms of normal and abnormal functions of the human body — and students can practice on him so that when they are in real hospitals with real human patients, they're confident and ready.
