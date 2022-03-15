Watch now: ISU President Kinzy presents to IBHE on College of Engineering

Healthcare systems in urban and rural areas either are collapsing or nonexistent. One university in North St. Louis aims to help. “The reality is that rural and urban community healthcare systems are falling apart and hospitals are closing in unprecedented numbers,” said David Lenihan, J.D., Ph.D. and president of Ponce Health Sciences University. “It’s crucial that we teach culturally competent healthcare workers in the middle of all of this chaos that is occurring around us. We don’t need physicians in Chicago or New York. We need doctors in North St. Louis, in rural Missouri.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO