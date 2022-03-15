ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Watch now: ISU President Kinzy presents to IBHE on College of Engineering

Pantagraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy presents to the...

pantagraph.com

Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley College picks finalists for president position

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees narrowed its search Thursday for a new college president to two candidates. The board will select either Christopher Villa or Clyne Namuo to succeed Tom Keegan, who will retire in August. Villa is a former president of Portland Community...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
The Next Web

This AI college president is another reason to drop out

It’s tough being a college student in the US these days. The stresses of studying, pandemic rules, exorbitant fees, and douchebags with guitars can make for trying times. But don’t worry, fellow kidz: AI has arrived to alleviate your worries. Meet the new digital university president:. The system...
COLLEGES
Reporter

Ursinus College names woman as its 19th president

COLLEGEVILLE — Robyn E. Hannigan, currently the provost at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., has been appointed the 19th president of Ursinus College by the Ursinus Board of Trustees. She will begin on July 1, 2022. Hannigan becomes the first woman named president of Ursinus, following the first woman...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Ithaca College welcomes Cornish as 10th President

On Monday, March 7, Dr. La Jerne Terry Cornish became Ithaca College’s 10th President. Cornish was welcomed to the position after serving as the college’s interim president since August 2021 following Shirley Collado’s departure, according to WENY News. Cornish gave a speech to the Board of Trustees, which was livestreamed from the community to enjoy.
ITHACA, NY
Pantagraph

State to consider ISU's College of Engineering proposal

NORMAL — The Illinois Board of Higher Education will consider Illinois State University's proposed College of Engineering at its meeting on Tuesday. The action item requests approval for the college and two departments: electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. Board documents say the college would house three majors in electrical, mechanical and general engineering.
ILLINOIS STATE
Roanoke Times

Randolph College announces new president

LYNCHBURG — Randolph College announced its new president Tuesday: Sue Ott Rowlands, a professor of theatre arts in the School of the Arts at Northern Kentucky University who also served as that school’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs from 2014 until 2021. Ott Rowlands will...
Cody Enterprise

Board OKs interim Watson as Northwest College president

POWELL – The Northwest College Board of Trustees announced Lisa Watson late last week as the ninth college president. Watson had been serving as interim president since November 19, 2020, and is in her eighth year of service at the College. She previously served as the College’s vice president of administrative services and finance.
POWELL, WY
Colleges
Education
97X

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
WTHI

Former ISU President passes away

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Indiana State University President passed away this weekend. Just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, ISU officials announced the passing of Dr. John W. Moore. Dr. Moore served as ISU's ninth president from 1992 to 2000. Moore's family informed university officials of his passing...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Pantagraph

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Matt Leritz awarded top academic honor

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan senior basketball player Matt Leritz has been named the Division III Academic All-America of the Year by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Leritz earned first team Academic All-America honors for the second straight season. He has a 3.96 grade point average in a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Pantagraph

This university’s graduates are working to solve disparities in medicine in underserved communities

Healthcare systems in urban and rural areas either are collapsing or nonexistent. One university in North St. Louis aims to help. “The reality is that rural and urban community healthcare systems are falling apart and hospitals are closing in unprecedented numbers,” said David Lenihan, J.D., Ph.D. and president of Ponce Health Sciences University. “It’s crucial that we teach culturally competent healthcare workers in the middle of all of this chaos that is occurring around us. We don’t need physicians in Chicago or New York. We need doctors in North St. Louis, in rural Missouri.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Herald & Review

Watch now: $3.2 million grant grows Richland Community College health care program

DECATUR — Apollo was having a multitude of health problems: anemia, heart failure, pleural effusion, pericardial effusion, atrial fibrillation. A room full of student nurses at Richland Community College gathered around him to discuss how to treat his woes. Fortunately for Apollo, he's a “sim” — a robotic patient who can breathe and blink and display all sorts of symptoms of normal and abnormal functions of the human body — and students can practice on him so that when they are in real hospitals with real human patients, they're confident and ready.
DECATUR, IL
Pantagraph

Heartland Community College to host vaccine clinics

NORMAL — Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, will host a series of vaccination clinics on campus during March and April. Clinics will be on March 21-22 and April 18-19 from noon to 7 p.m. in Room 2413/2415 in the Student Commons Building on the main Heartland campus in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
24/7 Wall St.

Best Colleges With a Female President

Women comprise almost 60% of U.S. college enrollment, according to spring 2021 estimates from the nonprofit organization the National Student Clearinghouse. The Chronicle of Higher Education, on the other hand, reports that as of 2019, they constituted only about 30% of college presidents – including those who lead two-year colleges. (Presiding over a college or […]
COLLEGES
MassLive.com

UMass Amherst College of Engineering receives $10 million donation from 1960 alum; largest gift donation to the College of Engineering

The University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Engineering received a $10 million gift donation from 1960 alumni Jerome Paros and his spouse Linda Paros, the largest gift the College of Engineering has ever received, university officials announced on Thursday. University officials said the gift will “support the translation of ongoing...
AMHERST, MA

Community Policy