Plymouth 1-0 Portsmouth: Ryan Hardie seals fourth straight Argyle win

SkySports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlymouth made it four League One wins in a row by beating play-off rivals Portsmouth 1-0 at Home Park. Argyle top scorer Ryan Hardie fired the greens ahead from close range after converting Panutche Camara's cross with...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahlon Romeo
Person
Luke Jephcott
Person
Pompey
Person
Denver Hume
Person
Jordan Houghton
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Danny Mayor
Person
Michael Cooper
Person
Ronan Curtis
Person
Ryan Hardie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Plymouth 1 0 Portsmouth#League One#Bazunu
BBC

Plymouth Argyle 'brilliant' in win over Portsmouth, says boss Steven Schumacher

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has praised his side's attitude after beating Portsmouth 1-0. Ryan Hardie's 65th-minute goal sealed a fourth successive League One win for the Pilgrims, who have not conceded in that time. "Four clean sheets is brilliant and it shows just how hard everybody's working," Schumacher said.
SOCCER
