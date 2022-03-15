Crust Pizza Co. holds grand opening for Lake Conroe location

Skincare by Monik will close its current shop and open a new location in Fulshear, tentatively in late May. Owner Monica Nieves said she has had a passion for beauty since she was a girl in her mother’s salon in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Now, she brings over 20 years of experience to her new shop at 6615 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear. Skincare by Monik offers skin care and facials for the face and back; chemical peels; advanced treatments, including radiofrequency, nano-infusion and plasma skin tightening; and add-ons to any of these services, including LED light therapy and mesotherapy. 832-361-9360. www.skincarebymonik.com.

FULSHEAR, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO