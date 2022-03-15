Crust Pizza Co. holds grand opening for Lake Conroe location

Boardough Vino Wine Bar opened March 10 at 4223 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 100, The Woodlands. Boardough Vino offers an extensive wine and beer list as well as menu items that include charcuterie boards, salads, sandwiches, pizzas and desserts. According to the restaurant, the wine bar offers weekly tastings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and will begin hosting trivia night on Wednesday nights. The trivia night allows teams to compete with other guests to win gift cards to the restaurant. Additionally, Boardough Vino Wine Bar offers happy hour specials on alcohol and food items. 281-719-8938. www.boardoughvino.com.
