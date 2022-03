Today, the Oakland Unified School District Board is in turmoil. From the COVID crisis to mask mandates and recall elections to vandalism and hunger strikes, it must be hard for the average person to even wrap their brain around the idea of closing schools. If you’re anything like the protestors who have seized my house and church or the homes and churches of my board colleagues, you must be thinking why would the board do this now? Why would I — as a Black man — stand in support of the school closures? After all we’ve been through?

