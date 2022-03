The San Jose Sharks (26-27-8) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Arizona Coyotes (20-36-4) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. San Jose lost 5-3 at home in its last game on March 18 against the Colorado Avalanche. Tomas Hertl (one assist) and Alexander Barabanov (one assist) were among the eight Sharks skaters who recorded one point each.

