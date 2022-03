Yesterday Betaville published on their website an interesting rumour. Yesterday Betaville publishes on their website that "the London-listed online food delivery company is at the centre of takeover speculation, noting that 'Uber may be circling the company.' The conclusion seems to be that 'JET is rumoured to be bought out by PE or Uber'. Of course, this is all speculation. But if a website like Betaville posts this speculation it is no longer speculation based on logic, but speculation based on market insiders, people who know stuff. And when a rumour is leaked it is probably to pressure management to take action.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO