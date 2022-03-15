Thursday Night Beat – Goodbye, Ron Miles

DENVER, (CBS4)- Colleagues and students at MSU Denver remembered a Denver trumpet player who made it big Thursday. (credit: CBS) Denver musician Ron Miles died Tuesday at age 58. He studied music at the University of Denver and recorded and played with many of the world’s top jazz performers, including guitarist Bill Frisell. He also branched out from time to time from the genre, playing with iconic acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan during his lifetime. (credit: CBS) Miles was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017. He also taught music at Metropolitan State University of Denver. CBS4’s Michael Abeyta went to MSU Denver where fellow professor Carmen Sandim and her students got together to play some of his music for a special tribute. According to Miles’ label, Blue Note Records, Miles’ death was due to “complications from Polycythemia Vera, a rare blood disorder.”

