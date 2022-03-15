ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Semtech Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

By Urvi Shah
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSemtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1.2% to $56.50 in after-hours trading. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semtech#Eps Estimate#Y Y#Smtc
Seekingalpha.com

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+420.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $501.28M (+27.9% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Zuora Q4 Earnings

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zuora beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $11.40 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Snowflake: Q4 Earnings Insights

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Snowflake beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $193.31 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TRACON Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TRACON Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Broadwind Q4 Earnings

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Broadwind missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $14.31 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

GameStop Q4 Earnings Preview: Structural Issues Will Continue To Hurt Investors

GameStop has not fared particularly well in recent months, predictably plunging in price as investors come to terms that there's no significant value there. On Thursday, March 17th, after the market closes, the management team at GameStop (GME) is due to report financial performance covering the final quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. This earnings release caps off a tumultuous year for the enterprise, as a wave of speculation caused shares to bounce all over the place. In some respects, this volatility helped existing shareholders, not only because it increased the company's share price but because it allowed management to raise significant amounts of much-needed cash at attractive terms. Although it is possible that the company will report robust financials covering the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, analysts are anticipating a weakening year over a year. Add on to this the company's continued deterioration, and investors would be wise to remain cautious in the days ahead.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) CEO Shaojie Chen on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2022 7:00 AM ET. Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. We will be hosting a question-and-answer session after management's prepared remarks.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Champions Oncology's (CSBR) CEO Ronnie Morris on Q3 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Champions Oncology Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. And we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones see late recovery but still finish lower on Ukraine, inflation

Following a massive rally during the previous session, stocks stalled on Thursday, with the major equity averages finishing the day modestly lower. Weakness in tech weighed on the market, despite a further moderation in oil prices. Ongoing fighting between Russia and Ukraine, as well as another supercharged inflation reading, sparked...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The One Group Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Insights

The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. The One Group Hospitality beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $39.07...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy