ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Delphi Bracketology Club looking to reclaim best bracket in the country title

WHAS 11
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Delphi Bracketology Club uses stats, a...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
WHAS 11

These Racehorses Are Getting a Second Career

Most racehorses are put out to pasture after they are done with their racing careers, but this group wants to give them a second career. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the details.
SPORTS
WNDU

Irish baseball tops Valparaiso 12-1 in home opener

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team picked up its 12th win of the season in its home opener at Frank Eck Stadium on Tuesday afternoon against Valparaiso. The Irish defeated the Beacons by a final score of 12-1. It’s also the Irish baseball program’s 12th-straight win over Valparaiso.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WLKY.com

Big Blue Nation heads to Indianapolis to support Kentucky Wildcats

INDIANAPOLIS — The Kentucky Wildcats are preparing for their first-round NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis, and they're seeing plenty of blue and white around them. Big Blue Nation is no stranger to showing up in full force for the Wildcats, and that's especially true this week with the team getting its road to the Final Four started.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bracketology#Reclaim#Delphi Bracketology Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy