Delphi Bracketology Club looking to reclaim best bracket in the country title

Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
For Michigan basketball point guard DeVante’ Jones, it’s long been fall down seven times, get up eight. However, the grad transfer won’t be getting off the mat this time. The Wolverines are in Indianapolis, set to take on Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA...
While the NCAA Tournament officially kicked off last night, things really get into high gear on Thursday. And the Michigan’s men’s basketball team will be part of the opening wave of games, a 12:15 p.m. ET tip against Colorado State in Indianapolis. The latest episode of MLive’s “Wolverine...
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team picked up its 12th win of the season in its home opener at Frank Eck Stadium on Tuesday afternoon against Valparaiso. The Irish defeated the Beacons by a final score of 12-1. It’s also the Irish baseball program’s 12th-straight win over Valparaiso.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Kentucky Wildcats are preparing for their first-round NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis, and they're seeing plenty of blue and white around them. Big Blue Nation is no stranger to showing up in full force for the Wildcats, and that's especially true this week with the team getting its road to the Final Four started.
Patriots Senior Zoey Stewart continues to have a historic final season of high school basketball. Not only is Zoey Terre Haute North Girls Basketball's all-time leading scorer, single season points leader and single game points record holder, but Stewart is now also the Lady Patriots first ever Indiana Basketball All-Star team member.
Comments / 0