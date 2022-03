Wednesday’s Class 4A state tournament quarterfinal against St. Michael-Albertville was something of a stress test for the Centennial girls basketball team. The Cougars struggled early this season in a schedule loaded with top teams such as Stillwater, Eden Prairie, White Bear Lake and Roseville, starting 3-9 overall. They rebounded with a 16-2 run into their second straight state tournament, and coach Jamie Sobolik wanted to know where his team stood.

ROSEVILLE, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO