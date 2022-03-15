ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Mi Tradición

By Nicolai McCrary
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Existing as equal parts panaderia and taqueria, Mi Tradición wears many hats, and it wears them well. There are some really interesting specialties—including a...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Jester King Brewery

If you want to drink, be outside, and feel like you’ve escaped civilization, Jester King is more than worth the drive outside of the city. Located on the grounds of a giant farmhouse not too far from Dripping Springs, the brewery has over 60 draft options sure to satisfy just about anyone in the mood for a beer (it’s also kid and dog-friendly). The spritzy sours they specialize in are great for a hot day, while the dark ales get the job done when it (finally) cools down. And if you consider yourself a real beer connoisseur, you can get a tour of the tasting room on the weekends.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinDowntown Austin

There are a few locations of Caffe Medici around town now, but the downtown location in the Austonian is very modern-looking – much more grown-up than the original in an old house in Clarksville. There’s a stand-alone wraparound barista bar where you can sit and chat up the barista, or you can go upstairs where you’ll find tables where you can hang or get some work done (the wifi and outlets are plentiful). The coffee drinks are excellent – they roast their own beans – and there’s also some outdoor seating, Tacodeli tacos, pastries, and beer. The other downtown location of Medici is at 804 Congress Ave (at 8th Street), with a walk-up window, library-themed lobby, and outdoor seating.
CLARKSVILLE, NY
The Infatuation

Emporium Thai

For all the incredible Thai restaurants you’ll find in this city, there’s a bit of a desert surrounding Westwood/West LA when it comes to great curries and Thai noodle dishes. It’s also why knowing about Emporium is so useful. This family-run spot on Westwood Blvd. is easily our favorite Thai spot in the area (heck, even Cardi B endorses it) with a fun, lively dining room perfect for big groups and an expansive menu that assures even your pickiest roommate will find something to eat. That said, our favorite dish here is the bright, slightly sweet southern curry seafood (a family recipe for over three generations) with a side of crispy Phuket wings. The wings come with the same southern curry sauce, so we recommend switching it out with tamarind to give a nice tangy balance to the spiciness of the seafood.
WESTWOOD, NJ
The Infatuation

Vaquero Taquero

Vaquero Taquero by campus makes some of our favorite breakfast tacos in Austin—their al pastor tacos off the trompo are excellent, too—and they’ve since opened a second location downtown on Sabine St, right off Dirty 6th and a mere block away from the dive bar Casino El Camino. They’re open late to feed the bar crowds, and unlike their campus location, there’s a full bar so you can get margaritas.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Cannon
The Infatuation

Tanoshii Mike's Sushi

Before Sushi Mike opened the new fancy digs in the West Loop, there was the original in Andersonville. This location has the same quality sushi, just in a more laid-back environment. So come here for sushi that’s good and reasonably priced. Tanoshii is perfect for a weekday dinner or low-key date night.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

SushiinEast Village

If you’re the type who walks into a frozen yogurt shop and dumps coconut flakes and rainbow sprinkles into your cup until the person who has to clean the floors starts giving you dirty looks, Sushi Kai might be your ideal restaurant. Pieces at this East Village spot come with jellies, oils, sauces, truffle, and caviar. The fluke even comes with pesto. (Yeah, it’s a little different, and diners around you will have opinions about it.) But despite all that window dressing, you can still tell that every piece of fish is high quality. We especially like the sea bream, arctic char, and sweet shrimp. For $75, you get a seasonal appetizer, 12 pieces of nigiri, and a hand roll. It’s one of the best sushi deals you’ll find in downtown Manhattan.
The Infatuation

Paprika ATX

The food truck Paprika ATX opened up relatively quietly back in late 2019 and has been slinging out great tacos and tortas ever since. It’s in the Highland neighborhood, parked right next to Michi Ramen on North Lamar, literally hidden behind another food truck - it can be a little tricky to find. The menu changes often, but we’ve enjoyed the taco de carnitas, the al pastor tacos, and taco de nopalitos, the latter of which comes packed full of well-seasoned prickly pear cactus and refried lentils.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Vig Bar

The Vig Bar is just a little space with an L-shaped bar and a couple of banquettes, and it looks kind of like something you’d find in the bottom of a Marriott in the year 1997. It’s a good place for Happy Hour in Nolita with a couple of coworkers, and it’ll come in handy if you ever walk into Sweet And Vicious (across the street) and immediately decide that you need to be in a much less busy place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chile Relleno#Food Drink#Tlacoyos#Conchas#Research Boulevard
The Infatuation

JapaneseinHayes Valley

It takes trust to fully enjoy yourself while eating omakase. Not to state the obvious, but your entire meal is in the chef’s hands—you never know exactly what you’re signing up for, like when you try a new workout class or buy the latest frozen entrée from Trader Joe’s. Those concerns don’t exist at Robin. The excellent, casual sushi spot in Hayes Valley, makes omakase all feel easy.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Juan Pelota Café

Attached to Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop in the Warehouse District, Juan Pelota Cafe is a biking community hub — people wearing Lycra will often meet up there for a quick espresso before going for a ride. The coffee is from small, independent producers, and conveniently you can also get your bike fixed, because you have no idea what you’re doing when it comes to bicycle repair. It’s dog-friendly, and if you want to get some work done while you’re here, there are very solidly-built tables with built-in outlets., If you’re hungry there are smoothies, breakfast tacos from Veracruz All-Natural, and pastries from Quack's. Happy Hour starts every day at 3pm with discount wine and $2 beers.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Shores

The Shores is a vendor inside The Citadel. And if you’re a fan of Florida seafood (especially fried Florida seafood) then you should make a trip here soon. Everything is great—the Dungeness crab dip, grouper sandwich, mac and cheese—but the sandwiches are what you should focus on. Our favorite is a close tie between the buttery lobster roll and the fried oyster sandwich. The oysters are perfectly crispy, and served with crunchy iceberg lettuce, a tomato slice, and some sort of creamy mayo situation. It also comes with beautiful house potato chips.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Mama Ji's

Mama Ji’s is a very solid option if you’re craving dumplings and are near the Castro. They make har gow, xiao long bao, pork and chive dumplings, and more. Whatever you get, make sure the pan-fried potstickers, with their crispy-chewy skins, are part of the order. Mama Ji’s has more dumpling options on the menu for lunch, but both the Shanghai dumplings and potstickers are there for you for dinner.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

PizzainSouth Philly

Pizza Plus has the same crispy Detroit-style pies as their sister restaurant Circles + Squares, now you just don’t have to venture past North Broad to get them. Here, the deep dish pizzas are round and they load doughy and spongy slices with buffalo chicken, homemade pesto, or plenty of melty cheese for $25 and under. It’s a great spot to call for takeout and get your order in under 20 minutes, whether you’re grabbing some chicken parm with tangy tomato sauce or a meatball sub.
DETROIT, MI
The Infatuation

Superdawg

Superdawg is the iconic 1950’s style drive-in on the edge of the Chicago city limits in what is technically Norwood Park. What makes Superdawg so iconic? A few things. For one, the giant plastic hot dogs on top of the building. They will catch your eye, although we aren’t sure if you’ll react by saying “that’s a really cute plastic hot dog couple,” or by thinking they’ll give you nightmares for days. But when you know the two giant plastic dogs are meant to represent the couple who opened Superdawg in 1948, it’s all pretty endearing.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

ItalianinSouth Philly

This BYOB right off Passyunk Ave has a handful of pastas, some family-style mains like chicken milanese and lamb shank plopped on a mound of pesto risotto, and a dining room that (on a sunny day) gets a ton of natural light coming through their massive windows. When you’re there, make sure you have one or two pastas on the table. With shareable options like their fettuccine tossed with jumbo gulf shrimp and a buttery cream sauce, it’s a great place to spend your birthday with a few glasses of wine.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

PeruvianinPioneer Square

This Peruvian-Nikkei spot’s causa crocante Nikkei might be the greatest bite of food we’ve eaten in Pioneer Square. It’s a mellow panko-crusted potato cake topped with spicy mayo-coated tuna tartare, sesame oil, sticky unagi sauce, and pops of fresh avocado and radish. Between the juxtaposition of cold vs. hot, crunchy vs. creamy, salty vs. sweet, spicy vs. cooling, the elements in this thing all duel flawlessly—like a beautifully-shot battle royale between superheroes in an action flick, only with exponentially more mashed potatoes. Señor Carbón has more to offer, though, from an excellent lomo saltado to rockfish nigiri topped with a tangy acevichado sauce and sandy crumbles of Andean corn. We like it best for a casual weeknight dinner date, but we’d even come here just to drink tasty pisco sours and take selfies with their giant plush llama.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Market Grill

Market Grill has a dining situation that sounds unbearable—but in reality, this place does one of the best lunches downtown. First, you have to walk through a good portion of Pike Place’s human traffic jam (which usually starts because one person is blocking the way trying to dip a popsicle stick in some wild honey sample). Eventually, you’ll find what you’re looking for—a diner-style counter smack in the middle of the market, where two guys are there to fire up your blackened salmon sandwich with rosemary mayo (which is what you should get). If you’re alone, it’s not too hard to grab a seat, but if you’re with a few people, take it to-go. Don’t miss a side of herby clam chowder, either.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sugarfish

On the west coast of America, there’s a mysterious city you may have heard of, called Los Angeles. You may know some things about this land’s strange and unusual ways: its citizens own automobiles, and for recreation they enjoy walking up dusty hills with the companionship of a canine. At mealtimes, the residents typically place avocado on top of a bowl filled with other green vegetables, and frequently speak of their fondness for a hamburger restaurant and its “Animal Style” dishes. Whether they actually frequent these “In-N-Out” establishments regularly is uncertain, but mentioning this burger seems to be code for establishing one’s connection to the city. There is another place that restaurant-going Los Angeles residents also speak about frequently, and actually eat in frequently as well. This restaurant is called Sugarfish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Infatuation

Lazeez Asian Cuisine

This dinner-only restaurant in West Kendall is the only Pakistani restaurant we've found in Miami so far (there are more in Broward). They make excellent meat-heavy dishes of Mughal descent, like nihari, which consists of beef shanks cooked overnight in a velvety gravy. They also make amazing kebabs with nuanced combinations of spices, like the seekh kebab and croqueta-like shami kebab. We highly recommend ordering the chicken haleem here. It’s a traditional breakfast dish made with cracked wheat and a variety of lentils along with shredded chicken that all just melt into each other. Make sure to finish with a bowl of rich, and not-too-sweet kheer, which tastes like rice pudding if it went to finishing school. Right now, Lazeez is only doing takeout, and we suggest calling ahead to place your order.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Yang Chow Restaurant

Yang Chow is an absolute Chinatown classic. After leaving Hong Kong in 1977, five brothers (the Yuns) opened Yang Chow, a Mandarin and Sichuan-style restaurant named after their hometown. At the time, it existed below the Bing Wong Hotel, and was a casual, communal place where families could gather over lazy susans loaded with shrimp toast, egg drop soup, and pan-fried noodles. Over the next 40 years, Yang Chow expanded to two other locations (Pasadena and Long Beach) and has become renowned for their slippery shrimp. It’s a deep-fried concoction made with garlic, ginger, cayenne, and yes, ketchup. How else would they get that perfect, deep orange color?
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy