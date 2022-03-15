Mi Tradición

If you’re the type who walks into a frozen yogurt shop and dumps coconut flakes and rainbow sprinkles into your cup until the person who has to clean the floors starts giving you dirty looks, Sushi Kai might be your ideal restaurant. Pieces at this East Village spot come with jellies, oils, sauces, truffle, and caviar. The fluke even comes with pesto. (Yeah, it’s a little different, and diners around you will have opinions about it.) But despite all that window dressing, you can still tell that every piece of fish is high quality. We especially like the sea bream, arctic char, and sweet shrimp. For $75, you get a seasonal appetizer, 12 pieces of nigiri, and a hand roll. It’s one of the best sushi deals you’ll find in downtown Manhattan.

5 DAYS AGO