Premier League

Manchester United handed a lesson in control, composure and continental progression by Atletico Madrid

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
 12 days ago

The thing about going a goal up three-quarters of the way through a Champions League last-16 tie is that it is thirsty work. After Renan Lodi’s far-post header had handed Atletico Madrid a slender advantage at Old Trafford and their celebrations in front of the Stretford End had settled, many of those in aqua blue down by the players’ tunnel decided it was time for a drink.

Diego Simeone ’s players had the time, in fairness. The goal was not only subject to a VAR check for a possible foul on Anthony Elanga in the build-up, but their Manchester United counterparts were remonstrating with the Slovenian referee, Slavo Vincic, their protests and arguments only passing into the ether, the seconds to find an equaliser being eaten away. Atletico began their slow walk back to the centre circle, knowing the clock was already ticking and ticking down in their favour.

United, after all, were up against experts in time-wasting, professional procrastinators, senseis of sh*thousery. To give a Simeone side a lead to protect once, as United had at the Metropolitano in Madrid three weeks ago, could be considered unfortunate. To do so twice is plain careless at the highest level. And once Atletico were ahead, everyone inside Old Trafford knew what was likely to come next .

It took Jan Oblak 13 seconds to take the first goal kick of the second half, from planting the ball down on the edge of the six-yard box to delivering it up the pitch. Not long after, the fourth official Rade Obrenovic was forced to leave his station by the two technical areas, jog up the touchline and reprimand one of Atletico’s substitutes for kicking the ball away on a United throw-in.

It did not end there.

The first of Simeone’s substitutions was made in the 80th minute. Koke, Atletico’s captain, was the one replaced but only after making the 90-yard round trip from the halfway line to the touchline via the penalty area, all to hand his armband over to Oblak. Predictably, it was all at a snail’s pace. Simeone would make two further substitutions. Both came in stoppage time.

And in those dying moments, when David de Gea came up for a late corner and Oblak plucked it out of the air, he did not show any of the same ambition as his opposite number.

The Atletico goalkeeper made no naive attempt to launch a counter, and instead clutched the ball to his chest, knowing that possession of it meant a place in the quarter-finals. The final whistle followed shortly afterwards.

That was the obvious stuff, though. The things that are easy to spot. What makes Simeone’s Atletico such a formidable opponent when they have something to hold is their style of play. They stifle and strangle games to the point of suffocation even when you believe things are going your way, or at least could start to.

That was very much the case for a long spell of United possession around the hour mark, commendable in its composure and patience, but not in the least bit incisive. This was not as predictable and uninspired as some of the play when behind in Madrid but it was not a great deal better either. United would end the evening with nearly 60 per cent of the ball but nothing more substantial to show for it, just as Simeone had always intended.

At times, you could tell United were frustrated. There was the moment that Nemanja Matic threw the ball against the head of Joao Felix, who was busy writhing around on the floor. It brought a cheer all around Old Trafford and lightened the increasingly anxious mood but Atletico feed on those moments. They are more than happy for them to happen. Another few seconds were wasted while Matic was warned by the referee.

If this sounds like a criticism of the Atletico approach, it is not.

These types of tactics have a dirty reputation when, really, that is just a matter of perspective. The other name for them is ‘game management’. A more common one would be ‘control’. That was one of Rangnick’s priorities upon his appointment as interim manager. Dictating and controlling games was the one quality he stressed United had to learn more than any other.

He may feel they showed it in this second leg, given the possession and the balance of play. There were spells, certainly before Lodi’s goal, where United were the better side.

But as things became more frantic, as the air grew a little thinner, one team looked like they had only reached the last eight of this competition twice in the last nine seasons and the other looked like the seasoned veterans that they are at this level, certain of what to do to win.

Related
England reaping long-term benefits from early blooding of key figure Declan Rice

England’s hard-earned 2-1 win over Switzerland was not an international friendly of two halves but three thirds. The opening hour was all about a blend of the old and the new. It was the wing-back and three-man midfield system of the last Fifa World Cup campaign but, at the same time, with only three players who were part of it four years ago. Others were making their debuts and first international starts of their career.The last half-hour, though, was a return to what we have come to expect from Gareth Southgate more recently. There was a back four rather than...
SOCCER
Real Madrid consider move for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney

What the papers sayKieran Tierney‘s stellar form may have earned the Arsenal defender a move to Spain. The Sunday Post reports Real Madrid bosses are considering a potential £50million bid for the 24-year-old, following his starring role in the Gunners’ recent run towards a Champions League place.Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror reports Ainsley Maitland-Niles is destined for a return to the Premier League. The Arsenal midfielder is currently on loan at Roma, but it is believed the club have no plans to extend his stay beyond the summer, opening the window for the 24-year-old to return to England.Napoli appear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gareth Bale welcomes unsung Wales hero Wayne Hennessey to 100-cap club

Gareth Bale has welcomed Wayne Hennessey into Wales’ 100-cap club by describing the goalkeeper as “a rock in this team”.Hennessey will make his 100th appearance against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, becoming the third Welshman to reach the milestone after Bale and record caps holder Chris Gunter.The 35-year-old Burnley goalkeeper has kept 40 clean sheets – a Welsh record.Bale said: “What an achievement to get to 100 caps. The one thing with Wayne is he probably goes without much recognition.“But I guess as a keeper if people are not talking about you normally that’s a great thing because you haven’t...
SPORTS
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford set to be out for at least six weeks

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks because of an injury to the sole of his foot.The 28-year-old was withdrawn midway through the first half in the 3-2 win at Wolves before the international break, having only recently returned from a foot complaint.While he will not require an operation, Leeds announced Bamford faces missing another sizeable chunk of the season after rupturing his plantar fascia.Bamford was Leeds’ top-scorer on their Premier League return last season with 17 goals in 38 games, but he has featured in just nine of the club’s 30...
PREMIER LEAGUE
