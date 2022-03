As expected, OMA has seen a less impressive traffic recovery than its Mexican airport peers, as business travel is still well below pre-pandemic levels. Writing about Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) ("OMA") in late August, I said that I saw more risk in this name due to its heavier reliance on domestic business travel within Mexico and its lack of attractive exposure to popular leisure destinations, but also that I saw more return potential. Time will tell on the return potential, but the shares have largely kept pace with Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) ("Sureste") and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) ("Pacifico") despite weaker traffic and revenue numbers.

