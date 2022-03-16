Here's what Europe is doing to wean off reliance on Russian gas

Related
Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers
This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
Russia ‘could split off from global internet’ – and US fears that Russian web could look like China’s Great Firewall
RUSSIA could split off from the global internet as the Kremlin cracks down on the web, officials fear. As real war rages in Ukraine, Russia has is pushing ahead with an intense information war online. A key battleground in the Kremlin's online crackdown is the Russian internet. Several businesses have...
Photo shows officials taking down the Russian flag after Putin gets the boot from Council of Europe
"The Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership," the organization said Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership
A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
Vladimir Putin Suddenly Disappears From TV Broadcast During Russia Speech
Putin was delivering a speech at Moscow's packed Luzhniki stadium to an audience of thousands, before the broadcast cut.
US gives ‘green light’ for Poland to supply fighter jets to Ukraine but Russia threatens ‘war’ for hosting planes
THE US gave Nato allies the "green light" to supply fighter jets to Ukraine last night - but Russia warned it will be at war with any country providing planes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sealed a deal with Poland and other countries to send their Russian-made MiGs to the help Ukrainian defence forces.
UK says there is "very very strong evidence" Russia's Putin behind war crimes in Ukraine
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday there was "very, very strong evidence" of war crimes being committed in Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind them, but it stopped short of calling him a war criminal. U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Putin a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
Russian generals paying price for using unsecured phones, radios in Ukraine war
At least one of the four Russian generals killed in Moscow's war on Ukraine was done in by talking on an unsecured phone, allowing Ukrainian forces to pinpoint his location and bomb it, according to a report.
Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine
Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
Russians who fled their homes over the Ukraine conflict say they're getting heckled and charged higher rent in other countries
Many Russians have fled the country since the invasion of Ukraine, fearing border closures, detention, and economic hardship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China Doubles Down on Support for Ukraine, Backs Peace Talks to End War
China's Foreign Ministry stood by its ambassador's statement pledging economic and political backing for Kyiv, but didn't elaborate on the positive overtures to Ukraine.
France, Germany and Italy sold hundreds of millions of pounds worth of arms and military kit to Russia for years despite embargo
France, Germany and Italy used a loophole in a ban of exporting arms to Russia to send the Kremlin €296million worth of military equipment that is now being used against Ukraine. They were just three of at least 10 EU member states to export almost €350million (£293million) in equipment...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)
“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
Xi tells Biden war in Ukraine needs to end as soon as possible - Chinese state media
BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday that the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible, according to Chinese state media. "The top priorities now are to continue dialogue and negotiations, avoid civilian casualties, prevent a humanitarian crisis,...
Russia's Vladimir Putin not a fascist, totalitarian or revolutionary -- he's a reactionary tyrant
March 18 (UPI) -- Talk of a "new cold war" in this century began in the time between the war in Iraq and the global recession of 2008. It roughly coincided with the attention focused on the murder of Alexander Litvinenko by polonium-210 poisoning at the hands of Russians in London.
MSNBC
There's more to American support of Ukraine than what Biden's telling us
President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims
The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
CNET
Gas Prices Are Soaring, but No Shortage Yet. Here's What to Do (and Not Do)
Gas prices last week hit an all-time high of $4.33 per gallon, breaking the 2008 record high of $4.11 per gallon when the US was in a recession. It's now sitting at a steady $4.32 per gallon as oil prices have fallen a bit, but it's unclear what's ahead. Do...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0