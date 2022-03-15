Central MN Mental Health Center Names New Executive Director

CentraCare has 25 COVID-19 positive patients throughout their Central Minnesota facilities this week with just 2 people in the ICU/Critical Care unit at St. Cloud Hospital. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says these numbers are similar to the COVID numbers they had within CentraCare last August. Dr. Morris says the difference this time is that he isn't expecting a surge like we had last fall/winter and more people are vaccinated. He says the decrease in COVID patients has allowed the hospital to return to a more normal number of patients (360 people) both in the hospital and in their ICU.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO