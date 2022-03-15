ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Central MN Mental Health Center Names New Executive Director

By Sarah Mueller
WJON
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD -- The Central Minnesota Health Center will be under some new leadership this spring. The organization announced Monday that Jessica Brandon had been hired on as the...

Lori Kloos Named Interim President of SCTCC

ST. CLOUD -- A familiar face will once again be leading the St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Lori Kloos has been named interim president of the college. Her first official day in her new role will begin July 1st. She succeeds Annesa Cheeck who recently accepted an appointment to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Terebinth Refuge Hosting Stronger Together Event in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- A local non-profit will be raising awareness surrounding sex trafficking and sexual exploitation and highlighting the importance of collaboration at an event next week. Terebinth Refuge is hosting “Stronger Together” on Monday. The women’s empowerment event runs from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Park Event...
WAITE PARK, MN
COVID-19 Patients Way Down at St. Cloud Hospital

CentraCare has 25 COVID-19 positive patients throughout their Central Minnesota facilities this week with just 2 people in the ICU/Critical Care unit at St. Cloud Hospital. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says these numbers are similar to the COVID numbers they had within CentraCare last August. Dr. Morris says the difference this time is that he isn't expecting a surge like we had last fall/winter and more people are vaccinated. He says the decrease in COVID patients has allowed the hospital to return to a more normal number of patients (360 people) both in the hospital and in their ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
BIO Girls Receives Donation From Bernicks Family Foundation

SARTELL -- A central Minnesota organization dedicated to empowering young girls has received a financial donation. The Sartell BIO GIRLS Program was given $6,000 thanks to the Bernicks Family Foundation. The donation will help fund the program for the year in central Minnesota, in addition to continue offering classes, discussion...
SARTELL, MN
Sauk Rapids-Rice School District Announces Staff Changes

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district has announced some changes to their high school and middle school staff. Sandy Logrono has been named the interim principal at the high school beginning next school year. Logrono and Steve Wagner will both be serving as co-principals for the remainder of this school year following Karl Nohner's resignation.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
St. Cloud, MN
