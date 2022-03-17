ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Shortwave Radio Signal From Florida Cow Pasture Reaches Russia Carrying Latest News

By Hank Tester
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTQis_0egCb9Ca00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A massive shortwave radio antenna sits in a cow pasture north of Lake Okeechobee in Central Florida.

“We have 14, 100,000-watt transmitters and 23 antennas beaming to all parts of the world,” said Jeff White, the general manager of Miami-based WRMI.

The multi-signal station is said to be one of the largest shortwave radio operations in the world.

WRMI stands for Radio Miami International and worldwide coverage means it can easily send signals into Ukraine and Russia.

Shortwave is old school technology, think of World War II or the Cold War, as American-produced news beamed behind the iron curtain. Now, during the invasion of Ukraine,  Russia has shut down journalism as we know it.

Kate Neiswender, one of the guiding lights behind funding news programming for Russian audiences, said, “they were going to pass a law making journalism essentially illegal, facing a 15-year criminal penalty.”

Neiswender and fellow former journalists formed a fundraiser to beam news into Russia, where state-controlled media, at best, does not tell the true story of the invasion and many Russian citizens have no clue about the severity of the invasion.

“This is a journalistic pursuit more than anything else,” said Neiswender.

WRMI is in the game because U.S. Services like the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe have over the years scaled back their shortwave services depending more on TV, FM, digital, and direct-to-home satellite.

Jeff White told CBS4 News, “Management there (Russia) seems to think that people don’t have enough short wave radios to make it worthwhile.”

Shortwave is old technology, but folks at WRMI will tell you there are plenty of shortwave radios in Russia and Eastern Europe.

Most importantly, “Shortwave is known as crisis radio and in times of crisis people will look to their shortwave radio and start tuning around,” White said.

And what will they find? Unfettered news of the invasion, no censorship and they can hear the news in Russian, Ukrainian and even in English being beamed their way from that cow pasture in Florida.

Click here if you are interested in contributing to the fundraising efforts to keep uncensored news flowing into Russia and Ukraine.

Comments / 37

Peyton Elisabeth Wagner
3d ago

That’s really smart! I was wondering if we were going to start dropping leaflets from airplanes, but this makes more sense. 😂 It’s cheaper and doesn’t involve flying through Russian airspace.

Reply(1)
10
Alex Yakubov
3d ago

With US censorship of Russian media (Apparently they want to continue LYING, SPREADING RUMORS, CONNIVING and MANIPULATING... and not being exposed, as they were by Russian media) Russian-americans and other decent people in US find the way to get the truth from Russian News.

Reply(13)
10
Paul knows better
2d ago

Pretty sure I wouldn’t want to live anywhere near this antenna during the immediate future. 😳😵‍💫

Reply(5)
4
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
AFP

Russian plane lands in US to remove diplomats expelled for alleged espionage

A Russian plane landed at Washington's international airport Saturday to pick up about a dozen diplomats from Moscow's UN mission who are accused by Washington of espionage, authorities said. The United States closed its airspace to all Russian aircraft after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft was allowed, however, to land at Dulles International Airport. The landing was confirmed by the FlightAware website, which tracks all air movement. "The US government approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to facilitate the departure of Russian UN Mission personnel who were expelled for abuse of their privileges of residence," a State Department spokesman told AFP.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shortwave Radio Signal#Cbsmiami#Wrmi#Radio Miami International#American#Russian#U S Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Washington Post

Demonstrator crashes truck through Russian Embassy gates in Dublin as protests target Moscow’s diplomats in Western countries

A man slammed a truck through the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin on Monday, prompting Russia to summon the Irish ambassador to Moscow and demand an apology. It’s the latest incident highlighting how Moscow’s diplomats and outposts in the West have become targets for people protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
PROTESTS
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
53K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy