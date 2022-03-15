Boca Raton High’s We Dine Together club receives donation

Boca Raton High School’s “We Dine Together” club recently received a $12,000 donation from the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation.

Presented by foundation president Mark Larkin and foundation board member Patricia Thomas, the donation will help the nonprofit expand its reach to other schools in the area.

Boca Raton High School AP English teacher Jordan Hernandez created the club to help new students acclimate by ensuring they don’t have to eat lunch alone.

Launched in 2017, the We Dine Together club has expanded to Spanish River High, as well as other schools around the country.

“Boca Regional Hospital donated money to us to support the students and their needs,” said Hernandez, the club’s advisor.

“We supply free tutoring services for the SAT and ACT,” he said. “We also have a lot of guest speakers — we put on school-wide assemblies. [We have] mental health initiatives. We have college advisors — who are pretty expensive — that we hire to help with our students who maybe couldn’t afford these types of services. Also the funds will be used to help replicate this organization at other high schools and middle schools in the Boca Raton area.”

The We Dine Together club has the support of the School District of Palm Beach County through Keith Oswald, the chief of equality and wellness, and Kim Mazauskas, district coordinator for student-based initiatives.

Visit wedinetogether.org .