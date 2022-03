Dodgers have announced that a Sandy Koufax statue will be going up at Dodger Stadium this summer. Here is what the team announced today. Dodgers have announced that the long anticipated Sandy Koufax statue will be unveiled in the Centerfield plaza prior to the Dodgers' June 18 home game vs. the Guardians at 4:15pm. The Koufax statue will be the second one of its kind to be installed by the club following the Jackie Robinson statue, which was unveiled on April 15, 2017. The piece will be sculpted by Branly Cadet, who also created the Robinson statue.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO